Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 877,614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 532,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

