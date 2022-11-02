Valmont Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.85 per share.

VMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Shares of VMI opened at $321.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.26. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $321.43.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

