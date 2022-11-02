Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wabash National Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Wabash National Trading Up 2.0 %

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Shares of WNC stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $784,751. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 190.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 237,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 779.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 225,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

