BMO Capital Markets Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. CSFB raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of ALA opened at C$23.70 on Monday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.62 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

About AltaGas

In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,220.80.

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.