AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALA. CIBC cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. CSFB upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.
AltaGas Stock Down 3.5 %
ALA stock opened at C$23.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.62 and a twelve month high of C$31.16.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
