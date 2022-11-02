Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.88-$1.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.88-1.99 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNKO opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Funko by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

