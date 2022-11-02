Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $101.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $98.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $100.37.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,275. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

