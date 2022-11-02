TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of TSP opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TuSimple by 57.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 73.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TuSimple by 33.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the first quarter worth $530,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

