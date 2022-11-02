TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of TSP opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TuSimple by 57.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 73.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TuSimple by 33.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the first quarter worth $530,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

