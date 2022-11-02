SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of SEIC opened at $54.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,246,417. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

