Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SLM Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

SLM Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLM opened at $16.81 on Monday. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $49,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SLM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 89.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,340 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

