SAP SE to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAP in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $95.84 on Monday. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

