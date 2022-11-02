Royal Bank of Canada Increases Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €8.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €7.70 ($7.86) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.04) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $9.59 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

