Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Synaptics by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 4,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

