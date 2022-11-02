Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after buying an additional 579,286 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,986,000 after buying an additional 206,922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

