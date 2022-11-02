Stem (STEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, analysts expect Stem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. Stem has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

STEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,685,600 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 31.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 41.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stem by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stem by 59.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

