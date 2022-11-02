Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of SPR opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.76.
SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
