Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

