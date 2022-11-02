agilon health (AGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. agilon health has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

agilon health stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.32. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,154.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,418,310 shares of company stock valued at $277,858,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

