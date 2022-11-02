Microchip Technology (MCHP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

MCHP opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.