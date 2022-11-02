Cambium Networks (CMBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cambium Networks to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 million, a PE ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.