Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Cut to 275.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

