Noodles & Company (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $274.66 million, a P/E ratio of -54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 32,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $148,058.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 849,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $372,968. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

