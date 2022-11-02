JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target to €368.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €379.00 ($386.73) to €368.00 ($375.51) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASMIY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASM International from €414.00 ($422.45) to €369.00 ($376.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($331.63) to €300.00 ($306.12) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

ASM International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $223.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.17. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $497.06.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

