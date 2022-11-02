AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT Raised to €3.80

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIBRF. Berenberg Bank upgraded AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AIB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.34.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.