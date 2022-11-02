Energy Transfer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 111,617 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical volume of 69,065 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 73.4% during the third quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 232,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

