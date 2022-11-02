Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Adient has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adient Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $16,897,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $9,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,317,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,697,000 after buying an additional 229,842 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

