Brokers Set Expectations for DCP Midstream, LP’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for DCP Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.97%.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Insider Activity at DCP Midstream

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,724 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,815,000 after acquiring an additional 178,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 306,666 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

