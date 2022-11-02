Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

