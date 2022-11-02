Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,876 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

