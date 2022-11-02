Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.84). The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYH. TheStreet lowered Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

CYH stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $439.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 133.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 165.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

