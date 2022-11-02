Waste Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,683 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

