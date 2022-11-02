Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 47,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 22,332 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 98.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 193,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 96,060 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

