Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,502 call options on the company. This is an increase of 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,150 call options.
RVLV opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
