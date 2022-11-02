Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,502 call options on the company. This is an increase of 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,150 call options.

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.8 %

RVLV opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

