Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 12,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average daily volume of 6,509 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 739,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 175,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WEAT stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

