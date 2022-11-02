Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $28.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $28.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $27.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $28.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RS. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

NYSE RS opened at $205.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.20 and a 200 day moving average of $185.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

