FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.82. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIN. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE:DIN opened at $70.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.