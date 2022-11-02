FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.82. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.
Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:DIN opened at $70.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $95.00.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.
Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
