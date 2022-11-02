East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after acquiring an additional 620,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,620,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

