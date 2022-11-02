NU Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 64,995 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 357% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,213 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NU by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NU by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NU by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after buying an additional 39,497,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NU by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

