DexCom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for DexCom in a report released on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

DexCom Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.