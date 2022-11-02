Traders Buy High Volume of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 45,513 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 21,640 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of XLP stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

