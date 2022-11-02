Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 40,463 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 18,343 call options.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

