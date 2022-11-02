Brokers Offer Predictions for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $3,699,330. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

