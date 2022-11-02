Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cameco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CCJ opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

