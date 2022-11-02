FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Reduced by Analyst

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CADE. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE CADE opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

