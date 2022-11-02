Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BUD opened at $51.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.