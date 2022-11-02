Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIOVF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $27.15.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

