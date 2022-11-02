FY2022 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AOS. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

