Brokers Offer Predictions for Basf Se’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Basf in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Basf’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BASFY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($68.37) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($60.20) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

