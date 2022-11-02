FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Cut by Oppenheimer

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Amedisys from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.06.

Amedisys stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $11,938,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 61,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.5% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 9,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

