FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 60.0% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

